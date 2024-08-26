Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $375.60. The stock had a trading volume of 774,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,804. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.27.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

