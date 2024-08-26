VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Announces $0.05 Final Dividend

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1 – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.
VGI Partners Global Investments Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.
About VGI Partners Global Investments
