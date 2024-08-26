Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Up to $11.09

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $11.41. Viant Technology shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 26,615 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.62 million, a P/E ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 659.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 123,635 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

