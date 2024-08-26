VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in VICI Properties by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 131.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 397.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 113,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,787. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.