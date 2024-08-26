VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 93.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $33.22. 1,100,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,795. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

