ViciCoin Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (VCNT)

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. ViciCoin has a total market capitalization of $209.49 million and $187,926.97 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One ViciCoin token can now be purchased for about $21.03 or 0.00033209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ViciCoin Token Profile

ViciCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,960,759 tokens. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ViciCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ViciCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

