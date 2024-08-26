Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.31. Approximately 169,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,846,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Several brokerages have commented on VSCO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

