VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.38

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.38 and last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 15057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $594.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0166 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,653,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,033,000 after buying an additional 441,010 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,113 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,873,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,173,000.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

