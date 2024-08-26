VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.38

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.38 and last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 15057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $594.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0166 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks Increasing Dividend Payouts Ahead of Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.