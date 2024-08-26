Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $12.68

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $11.98. Vipshop shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 1,138,276 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 1,904.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Vipshop by 143.2% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

