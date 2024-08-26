Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $24.31. 158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

Get Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. PFG Advisors owned approximately 9.46% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.