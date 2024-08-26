Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,242,073. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $487.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

