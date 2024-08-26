Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $84.17 million and $3.47 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00004719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

