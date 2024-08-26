W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 225.0% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE GWW traded down $8.64 on Monday, hitting $973.59. 183,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,863. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $941.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $952.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

