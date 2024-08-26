Wade Financial Advisory Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.48 on Friday, hitting $233.35. 695,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,677. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

