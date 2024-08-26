Wade Financial Advisory Inc Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.98. The company had a trading volume of 43,624,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,836,805. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $250.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

