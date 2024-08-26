Wade Financial Advisory Inc Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $558.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,660. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $247.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $546.08 and its 200-day moving average is $520.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.