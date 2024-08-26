Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading 0.9% Higher

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.49 and last traded at $91.35. Approximately 1,280,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,511,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.56.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

