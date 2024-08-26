Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Warner Music Group has increased its dividend by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years. Warner Music Group has a payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.
Warner Music Group Stock Up 0.6 %
WMG stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99.
About Warner Music Group
Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.
Read More
