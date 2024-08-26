Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Warner Music Group has increased its dividend by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years. Warner Music Group has a payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Stock Up 0.6 %

WMG stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WMG

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.