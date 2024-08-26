Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $148.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $148.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

