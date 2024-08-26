Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Liquidia (LQDA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ: LQDA) recently:

8/20/2024 – Liquidia had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Liquidia had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Liquidia was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/19/2024 – Liquidia had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Liquidia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Liquidia is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Liquidia had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Liquidia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Liquidia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Liquidia Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 717,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,980. Liquidia Co. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $751.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,437 shares of company stock valued at $268,549. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Liquidia by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

