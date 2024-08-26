Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.23

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.23 and last traded at $82.80, with a volume of 35819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $267,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.