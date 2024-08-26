Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $174.26. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,551,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.90.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

