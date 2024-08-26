WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.69

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.69 and last traded at $44.62, with a volume of 4797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20.

Get WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.