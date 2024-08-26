Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading Down 4.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $15.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Wolfspeed traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 1,119,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,727,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WOLF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair cut Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,832,000 after purchasing an additional 449,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $308,701,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,045,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,591,000 after buying an additional 800,540 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after acquiring an additional 352,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 147,527 shares during the period.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

