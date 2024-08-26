Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,248 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 452,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,632 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after buying an additional 2,719,430 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,815,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 693.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 913,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after buying an additional 798,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 750,511 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. 788,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,644. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

