Worldcoin (WLD) Price Hits $1.68 on Top Exchanges

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00002665 BTC on popular exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $641.69 million and $139.97 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,587,172 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 381,580,834.3346113 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.84060648 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $142,566,620.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

