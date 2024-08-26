Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.80 Million

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $322.19 million and $1.80 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,842,976,304,679 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,806,977,352,980.576. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00003686 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $2,379,905.03 traded over the last 24 hours.”

