WT Asset Management Ltd Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 0.1% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,933,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.51. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

