Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

XMTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In related news, insider Subir Dutt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,662 over the last three months. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $4,972,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $21,165,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 217,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth $2,951,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.53. Xometry has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $38.74.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. Xometry’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

