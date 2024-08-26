xSUSHI Price Up 13.9% Over Last Week (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, xSUSHI has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $4,099.02 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

