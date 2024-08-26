Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Yum China has raised its dividend by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years. Yum China has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Yum China Stock Down 1.2 %

Yum China stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. Yum China has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $58.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $867,547.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

