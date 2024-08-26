Zcash (ZEC) Trading Down 9% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $37.75 or 0.00059311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 9% against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $616.45 million and $78.44 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00036411 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012880 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.