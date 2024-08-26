ZClassic Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $643,031.50 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00058615 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00036926 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012711 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.
ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
