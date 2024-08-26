Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.18.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.27 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $139.51 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.41.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $117,599,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

