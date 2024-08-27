1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. 184,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,718. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a market cap of $583.67 million, a PE ratio of -75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 150,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

