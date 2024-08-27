12,608 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,019,000 after acquiring an additional 922,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,321,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,897,000 after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,955,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,904,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,793,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. 1,174,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,152. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

