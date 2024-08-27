1,437 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,804 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,611,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $810,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.66 on Friday, hitting $220.32. 81,303,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,837,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The stock has a market cap of $703.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.46 and a 200-day moving average of $192.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

