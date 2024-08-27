1,539 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ IBIT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,539,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,097,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.