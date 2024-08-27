200 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Acquired by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of H. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.52. The company had a trading volume of 174,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,629. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.94. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on H. Macquarie decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

