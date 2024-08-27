2,185 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.12. The company had a trading volume of 215,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,135. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.