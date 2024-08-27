22,916 Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 557.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,625,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 123,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,525,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,286. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.