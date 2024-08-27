243 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $96,528,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 585.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after buying an additional 156,361 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,390,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,697,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $3.40 on Tuesday, hitting $353.22. 37,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,290. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.80 and a 200 day moving average of $364.30. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

