2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down to $31.01

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.01, but opened at $30.02. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 1,288,170 shares.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.