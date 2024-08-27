3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Down 0.6%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $130.95 and last traded at $131.05. Approximately 671,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,231,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

3M Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average is $102.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

