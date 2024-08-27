40,974 Shares in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 325.5% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BALT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $30.48. 79,214 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

