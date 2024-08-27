4,648 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Bought by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 21,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS ITB traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.53. 821,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.18. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

