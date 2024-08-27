6,518 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,518 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 60.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE FN traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.99. The company had a trading volume of 189,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,968. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $146.65 and a 1-year high of $278.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.43 and a 200-day moving average of $215.98.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.