6,691 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR) Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.9% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS:NAPR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. 3,549 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

