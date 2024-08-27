ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Up 826.7% in August

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 826.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,099. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

