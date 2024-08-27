Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Absa Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY remained flat at $19.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. Absa Group has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $21.02.
Absa Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Absa Group
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold For 2025 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.