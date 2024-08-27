Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY remained flat at $19.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. Absa Group has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $21.02.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

